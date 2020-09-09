Bryan Council Delays A Second Time A Proposed Westside Condo Tower Development

The Bryan city council, for the second time in as many months, has delayed local developers request to proceed with a $50 million dollar proposal to build five, 12 story condominiums on West Villa Maria next to The Traditions.

After nearly 90 minutes of discussion at this week’s meeting, the council voted 5-2 to deny the rezoning application and directed city staff to negotiate revisions sought by the council majority.

Bryan councilmen Greg Owens and Reuben Marin voted no because they wanted restrictions that would prevent the luxury condos from becoming rental housing.

While developer Ram Galindo told the council he has no plans to rent the condos, Marin and Owens said zoning changes apply to the property and not the property owner.

Mayor Andrew Nelson also voted against the application. He and councilman Buppy Simank wanted to review development standards used in cities where 12 story buildings used for housing are commonplace.

One of two councilmen supporting the application, Brent Hairston, brought up Galindo could proceed now with a 12 story office building. Hairston said “it doesn’t seem logical to me to limit him from doing a multifamily” structure.

Also supporting the application, councilman Mike Southerland said “we owe the rest of the people in Bryan the duty to approve this thing so we can pay some more on this debt at The Traditions.”

Galindo was told it would take at least 30 days for the Bryan council to reconsider the project with the proposed changes sought at this week’s council meeting.

The council delayed action August 11 because members wanted the public the opportunity to speak in person.

Eight supporters and one opponent spoke during Tuesday’s public hearing. The council also received e-mails from six opponents.

Click HERE to read and download background information from the September 8, 2020 Bryan city council meeting.

Click below for comments from the September 8, 2020 Bryan city council meeting.

Listen to “Bryan city council delays a second time, a proposed westside condo development” on Spreaker.