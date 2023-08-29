Bryan Council Asks City Staff To Modify But Not Eliminate Medians Coming To A Stretch Of South College Avenue

A Bryan city council that is opposed to the center median on Texas Avenue is asked for their opinion of whether medians should be built on South College between Villa Maria and Carson.

During the council’s special meeting on August 22nd, public works director Jayson Barfknecht asked the council whether to continue with original plans to add medians, roundabouts, and landscaping.

Barfknecht said they “were getting to the point where it will be more expensive for us to remove them out of the project if we continue down the path where we are right now.”

There was no opposition to the suggestion from councilwoman Marca Ewers-Shurtleff to take out of the plan, sections of the median that would include trees and other landscaping.

The council did not express opposition to new roundabouts that will be built on South College at Carson and to connect South College with Williamson and Hollydale.

The council will receive another update in the next month or so.

Click HERE to see and download presentation materials from the August 22, 2023 Bryan city council meeting.

Click below to hear some comments from the August 22, 2023 Bryan city council meeting.