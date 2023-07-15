Bryan Council Approves More Restrictive Rezoning Than Recommended By The Planning & Zoning Commission And City Staff

The Bryan city council takes almost one hour during its July 11th meeting before granting a rezoning request that would allow a church to occupy property that recently closed as an events venue.

What was The Reserve at Cottonwood Creek at Sims and 31st would become the first permanent home of Restoration Church.

The council unanimously supported Jared Salvato’s call for more restrictive zoning than recommended by city staff and the planning and zoning commission. Salvato wanted more protection about how the property would be used if it was sold by the church.

Assistant planning and development director Martin Zimmerman said other uses in the C-1 zoning that the council approved included assisted living and retirement facilities, financial institutions including banks and credit unions, some child care facilities, museums, art galleries, pharmacies, photography studios, and police stations.

Restoration Church, which has had three temporary homes, is currently meeting at The Ice House at North Main and MLK. Church elder Kevin Caffee said they were looking for a property in or near the downtown area that will be used for more than Sunday worship services.

