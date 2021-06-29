Bryan Council Agrees To Let Its Representatives Vote On Upcoming Sale Of 10,000 Acres Of Land In Grimes County

Earlier this year, the former Gibbons Creek power plant and lake near Carlos were sold.

On July 15th, the city of Bryan and three other cities that make up the Texas Municipal Power Agency (TMPA) board is scheduled to sell 10,000 thousand acres of land where coal was mined.

The Bryan council during a special meeting last Friday, gave authority to its two TMPA board members to approve the sale as long as the price is at least $60 million dollars.

Bryan will receive 22 percent of the sales, or a minimum of $13 million dollars.

City manager Kean Register says he was not successful in getting 22 percent of the land, which he believes will generate more money, instead of the revenue from the land sale.

Register also understands the other TMPA cities…Denton, Garland, and Greenville not having the interest that Bryan does in the Grimes County property.

Register says there are eight interested buyers, and none have shared what they want to do with the land.

Click HERE to read and download background information from the Bryan city council’s special meeting on June 25, 2021.

Click HERE to read and download the joint operating agreement amendment that was approved during the Bryan council special meeting on June 25, 2021.

Click HERE to read and download a resolution approved during the Bryan council special meeting on June 25, 2021.

Click below for comments from Kean Register, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

