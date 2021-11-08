Bryan Convenience Store Customer Arrested For Spraying Lighter Fluid Inside The Building

A customer of a Bryan convenience store is arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon…the weapon being lighter fluid that was sprayed inside the store.

According to the Bryan police arrest report, 26 year old Trevor Norman did not light the fluid inside the 7-11 at William Joel Bryan and Nash across the street from the post office.

A store employee told officers he knew Norman from a prior transaction regarding a gift card purchase and believed money was stolen from the gift card.

The employee said Norman struck him on the back of his head, sustaining visible bruising and redness.

Someone in the store followed Norman, who went across WJB until he was caught on his bicycle by a BPD officer.

Norman, who was also charged with evading arrest, remained in jail Monday morning following last Friday’s arrests in lieu of bonds totaling $54,000 dollars.

