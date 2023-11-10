Bryan/College Station Salvation Army Launches Holiday Campaigns

The Bryan/College Station Salvation Army launched its holiday campaigns on Friday (November 10).

Captain Luis Villanueva says the Angel Tree gift program will benefit 2,200 local children.

Click HERE to be directed to the B/CS Salvation Army Angel Tree website.

And this year’s goal to raise money from the local Red Kettle bell ringing campaign is $200,000 dollars.

Click HERE to be directed to volunteer as a bell ringer at the registertoring.com website.

Speakers at Friday’s kickoff included the chairman of the local Salvation Army advisory board, Stephen Vincent, and Bryan city councilman James Edge.

Another speaker was the president of the Aggie Salvation Army. Lyle Majors says they are hosting a concert called “Rock The Red Kettle” on Thursday, November 16, from 5-8 p.m. at Rudder Plaza. Also participating are current and former NFL players and the Aggie Yell Leaders.

The kickoff was held at the Blue Baker restaurant on University in College Station. All three Blue Baker locations in College Station have Angel Trees where children can be adopted. Blue Baker president Zach Langenkamp was among the speakers.

Another speaker was Allison Harrell of Bryan Broadcasting, which is a corporate sponsor of the B/CS Salvation Army Angel Tree and Red Kettle drives.

Click below to hear the program kicking off the B/CS Salvation Army holiday campaign:

Speakers, in order of appearance, are Bryan/College Staton Salvation Army Captain Marianne Villanueva, Bryan city councilman James Edge, chairman of the Salvation Army advisory board Stephen Vincent, president of the Aggie Salvation Army Lyle Majors, Blue Baker president Zach Langenkamp, Bryan Broadcasting’s Allison Harrell, and closing remarks from Salvation Army Captains Luis and Marianne Villanueva.

