Bryan/College Station Salvation Army Holiday Campaign Update

The Bryan/College Station Salvation Army still has about 750 Christmas Angels to be adopted.

Captain Tim Israel also says with less than two weeks remaining, only 300 gifts have been turned in from the 1,100 angels that have been adopted so far.

Volunteers are still needed to sort and distribute gifts.

And volunteers continue to be recruited to ring bells at more than 20 red kettle locations around the twin cities.

Click HERE to be directed to donate, volunteer, and more information from salvationarmybcs.org.

Israel said the annual mayor’s ring off is Saturday (December 4) during the noon hour. Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson will be at the Briarcrest Walmart and College Station mayor Karl Mooney will be at the College Station Walmart.

Click below for comments from Tim Israel, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

