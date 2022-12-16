Bryan/College Station Salvation Army Distributes Toys To Christmas Angels Recipients

December 15, 2022 Bill Oliver
Bryan/College Station Salvation Army Angel Tree gift distribution, December 15, 2022.
The Bryan/College Station Salvation Army has started distributing gifts to 2,800 children in this year’s Angel Tree program.

Salvation Army officials thanks everyone who participated, behind the scenes and those who contributed gifts and monetary donations, “for helping create a lifetime of memories for children in need through The Salvation Army Angel Tree.”

Meantime, volunteers are still being recruited to ring bells at Salvation Army red kettle locations. Register online at salvationarmybcs.org.