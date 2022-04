Bea Saba, Director of the Bryan + College Station Public Library System introduces author Kwame Alexander who visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about his book with James Patterson, his body of work, an event at the Ringer Library on Sunday, and more during their appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Listen to “Bryan + College Station Public Library System Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.