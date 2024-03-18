Bryan/College Station Library System Recognized As One Of The Best In Texas

The Bryan/College Station library system is now among the top 15 percent of public libraries by the Texas municipal library director’s association.

Director Bea Saba accepted the association’s award and a proclamation during the March 5th meeting of the Bryan city council.

Saba says the local libraries were recognized for outreach and literacy efforts, collaborating with community organizations, and contributions to workforce development.

The B/CS library system was among 84 receiving the statewide designation.

Click HERE to read and download the proclamation that was read at the March 5, 2024 Bryan city council meeting.

Click below to hear comments from Bea Saba and Bryan mayor Bobby Gutierrez at the March 5, 2024 Bryan city council meeting.