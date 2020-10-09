Bryan/College Station Hotels Welcoming Aggie Football Fans And Hurricane Evacuees

Bryan/College Station hotels not only welcomed Aggie football fans this weekend, but also some evacuees from Hurricane Delta.

Greg Stafford, the president of the Brazos Valley hospitality association, says most evacuees are staying in what he calls select-service hotels.

Stafford, who is the general manager at the Texas A&M hotel and conference center, is among those running full service properties that provide Aggie football fans a game day experience.

Stafford also says the lodging business continues its comeback. That includes upcoming A&M graduation ceremonies, the city of College Station’s Christmas promotion, and the recovery of group meetings by associations and corporations into 2021 and beyond.

Click below for comments from Greg Stafford, visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia:

