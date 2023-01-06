Bryan/College Station Connections To A Bastrop County Murder Investigation

The Bastrop County sheriff’s office announces Bryan/College Station connections to a murder investigation that included a high speed chase on Wednesday through the twin cities that ended north of Navasota.

According to the Bastrop County sheriff’s Facebook page, the victim is believed to have been living with the suspect in the B/CS area.

The victim, 19 year old Sofia Vera, was found the night of December 30th in Bastrop County with a gunshot wound to the facial area.

After investigators learned that the suspect was driving the victim’s vehicle and was using a cell phone, that contributed to obtaining an arrest warrant on a murder charge.

Shortly after the warrant was received on Wednesday, Bryan police according to BPD social media found the victim’s car in north Bryan near Highway 6 and Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

That led to a high speed chase down Highway 6 that ended in the suspect crashing the car near the Navasota River.

The Bastrop County sheriff’s release stated When officers approached the car, they found the suspect on the driver’s side with a single gunshot wound to the head.

As of Thursday, 22 year old Raul Caballero remained hospitalized with the life threatening wound.