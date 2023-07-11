Bryan & College Station City Councils Advised Of Reduced Federal And State Funding For Brazos Transit District Operations

The Bryan and College Station city councils have been warned about decreased federal and state funding for the Brazos Transit District (BTD).

That’s after Brazos County’s population topped 200,000 in the 2020 census, placing the transit district in a new federal funding category.

Dan Rudge of the B-C-S transportation management area, formerly known as the metropolitan planning organization, told the city councils last month that they could be asked to chip in between $450,000 and $690,000 for BTD to maintain current service levels.

Rudge said during the 2022 fiscal year, the transit district’s operating expenses in Brazos County approached $6 million dollars.

Revenue from riders accounted for $213,000, BTD received more than $3 million in federal money and more than $2 million in kind from Texas A&M University Transportation Services.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from Dan Rudge during the June 12, 2023 College Station city council meeting.

Click below to hear comments from the June 12, 2023 College Station city council meeting. Speakers included Dan Rudge, College Station councilmembers Bob Yancy and Elizabeth Cunha and mayor John Nichols.