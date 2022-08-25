Bryan And College Station City Council And School Board Candidates Set For This November’s Election

Almost all Bryan and College Station city council and school board positions for the November 8 general election involve contested races.

As of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, August 25:

Filing for Bryan mayor were Bobby Gutierrez, Brent Hairston, and Mike Southerland.

Filing for Bryan council in single member district one were Paul Torres and Raul Santana.

Filing for Bryan council in single member district two were Ray Arrington and Rafael Pena.

Filing for Bryan council in single member district three were Doris Machinski and Jared Salvato.

Filing for Bryan council in single member district five were A.J. Renold, Kyle Schumann, and Marca Ewers-Shurtleff.

Filing for the Bryan council place six at large seat were Kevin Boriskie and Patrick Giammalva.

Filing for College Station mayor were Rick Robison, current councilman John Nichols, and Jacob Randolph.

Filing for College Station city council place one were Mark Smith and Aron Collins.

Filing for College Station city council place two were William Wright and David Levine.

Filing for College Station city council place five were Bob Yancy, Willie Blackmon, and Nicole Gallucci.

Filing for College Station ISD school board place five are Kimberly McAdams, Michael Martinez, and Morgan Mangan.

CSISD incumbent board members Jeff Horak and Joshua Benn are unopposed.

Filing for Bryan ISD school board in single member district three are Fran Duane and Leo Gonzalez.

Filing for Bryan ISD school board in single member district five are David Stasny and Alton Burton.

Bryan ISD incumbent board member Felicia Benford is unopposed for the single member district one position.