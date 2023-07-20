Bryan/College Station Christmas Parade Searching For A New Route Due To The New Texas Avenue Center Median

The Bryan/College Station Christmas parade is facing its biggest obstacle in its nearly 100 year history.

Spokeswoman Penny Zent says the new center median along Texas Avenue does not give enough room for larger parade entries.

She and other parade officials have not been successful finding a wide enough street without a median.

Zent says members of the parade committee will be meeting in August with city officials in an attempt to find another location.

This is after parade committee members have checked numerous locations with no success.

Zent invites people with suggestions, even humorous ones, to post on the parade’s Facebook page.

Click below to hear comments from Penny Zent, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

