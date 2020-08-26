Bryan/College Station Chamber Of Commerce Tribute To Congressman Bill Flores

August 26, 2020 Bill Oliver
Congressman Bill Flores speaking at the Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce economic outlook briefing, August 26 2020.
Congressman Bill Flores speaking at the Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce economic outlook briefing, August 26 2020.

An economic outlook briefing by the Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce was also a tribute to congressman Bill Flores.

The retiring five term congressman from Bryan, was the featured speaker at Wednesday’s event, which not only drew the largest crowd at the Hilton since the start of the pandemic but online viewers.

After Flores reviewed his ten years in Congress, tributes were given by the mayors of College Station and Bryan, the Brazos County judge, the state representatives serving Brazos County, and personal friend and local attorney Chuck Ellison.

Click below for comments from Bill Flores, College Station mayor Karl Mooney, Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson, Brazos County judge Duane Peters, state representatives Kyle Kacal of College Station and John Raney of Bryan, and Chuck Ellison.

Listen to “Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce tribute to congressman Bill Flores” on Spreaker.

Photo of (L-R) Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce president Glen Brewer, congressman Bill Flores, and B/CS attorney Chuck Ellison at the chamber's economic outlook briefing, August 26 2020.
Photo of (L-R) Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce president Glen Brewer, congressman Bill Flores, and B/CS attorney Chuck Ellison at the chamber’s economic outlook briefing, August 26 2020.