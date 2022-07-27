Bryan/College Station Chamber Of Commerce Hosting First Minority Small Business Forum

The Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce is expanding its reach to minority owners of small businesses.

The chamber’s first minority small business forum will be held the evening of August 11.

Membership manager Carrie Archer says the forum is another way to demonstrate the chamber’s community outreach committee’s goal “of looking at the chamber’s diversity and inclusion and celebrating the minority businesses that we have and really working proactively to recruit new minority owned businesses.”

Forum sessions include business start-up and legalities, understanding bankers and how to open an account, marketing preparation and strategies, HR and hiring practices, and business law and practices.

There is no charge to attend. Reservations are required, and that can be done by contacting the chamber.

