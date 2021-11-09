Bryan/College Station Chamber Of Commerce Holds 2021 Annual Banquet

The 2021 Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce annual banquet was held Monday night.

Three awards were presented. The one that was not announced in advance was chamber ambassador of the year going to Papa Joe Foster.

The chamber’s immediate past board chairman, Greg Zweiacker, presented the volunteer of the year award to Mary Mike Hatcher of Bryan Broadcasting. Zweiacker then reviewed the past chamber year.

The chamber’s current board chairman, Wade Beckman, presented the citizen of the year award to Brazos County commissioner Irma Cauley. That was followed by remarks from Cauley and Beckman.

The banquet’s featured speaker was the executive director of the Texas A&M system’s Bush Combat Development Center on the RELLIS campus, Colonel (Ret.) Ross Guieb.

Click below for comments from the 2021 B/CS chamber of commerce annual banquet:

