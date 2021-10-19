Bryan/College Station Chamber Of Commerce Forum Featuring College Station School Board And City Council Candidates

October 18, 2021 Bill Oliver
College Station ISD school board candidates participating in the Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce forum on October 18, 2021.
College Station ISD school board candidates participating in the Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce forum on October 18, 2021.

Click below for comments from the October 18, 2021 Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce forum featuring candidates for College Station school board and city council.

Listen to “College Station ISD school board candidates at the B/CS chamber of commerce forum, October 18 2021” on Spreaker.

Listen to “College Station city council place four candidates candidates at the B/CS chamber of commerce forum, October 18 2021” on Spreaker.

Listen to “College Station city council place six candidates candidates at the B/CS chamber of commerce forum, October 18 2021” on Spreaker.