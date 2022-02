Bryan/College Station Chamber Of Commerce Candidates Forum

The Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce hosted a candidates forum Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at the Brazos Center.

Click below for comments from House District 12 Republican candidates Ben Bius, Kyle Kacal, and Joshua Hamm.

Listen to “B/CS chamber of commerce candidates forum: Republican candidates for House District 12” on Spreaker.

Click below for comments from Brazos County commission precinct two Republican candidates Silas Garrett Jr., Chuck Konderla, Ronnie Vitulli Sr., and Russ Ford.

Listen to “B/CS chamber of commerce candidates forum: Republican candidates for Brazos County commission precinct two” on Spreaker.

Click below for comments from Brazos County precinct four Democratic candidates Ann Boney, Roy Flores, Wanda Watson, and Prentiss Madison.

Listen to “B/CS chamber of commerce candidates forum: Democratic candidates for Brazos County commission precinct four” on Spreaker.