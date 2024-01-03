Bryan/College Station Area Parolee Wanted By The State Prison System

The state prison system has issued an arrest warrant for a parolee with ties to the Bryan/College Station area.

Social media from the Texas department of criminal justice (TDCJ) says 37 year old Christopher Morgan is wanted for failing to comply with his supervision.

Morgan was released on parole after serving time for multiple convictions, most recently for possession of a controlled substance.

TDCJ also lists a criminal history that includes burglary of a habitation, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and evading arrest.

Anyone with information about Morgan’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-866-6667.