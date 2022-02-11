Bryan City Manager’s February Capital Projects Update To The City Council

Bryan city manager Kean Register’s monthly report to the city council of capital improvement projects again began at Midtown Park.

Friday was the ribbon cutting of new youth ballfields and construction of the shared use path is expected by the end of March.

Completion is expected later this year on two new roundabouts on Palasota…in March at Palasota and Beck and in June at Palasota and Groesbeck.

Design plans are supposed to arrive this month on drainage improvements east of Villa Maria and south of East 29th along Esther and Bristol. Register said the date for construction bids might be delayed due to Atmos Energy relocating two high pressure natural gas lines.

Also expected this month, are the final plans for Hillside drainage and Old Oaks storm sewer projects.

Click below for comments from Kean Register from the February 8, 2022 Bryan city council meeting.

Capital improvement project list from the Bryan city manager’s office:

• The Travis Fields Project contractor has the final punch list, and the Opening Ceremony and Linda Cornelius Field Dedication is on Friday, February 11th, from 4:30-6:30 p.m., with a Home Run Derby scheduled after the ceremony.

• The Midtown Park Shared Use Path’s construction completion is expected by the end of March, dependent upon delivery of the trail’s light poles and final completion of one of the bridges.

• The remaining section of road for the Coulter Drive Reconstruction is Cavitt to South College, due for completion in early April. The TxDOT contractor will finish up the remaining sidewalk work through the summer.

• The Palasota at Beck Street roundabout construction continues to be the focus for the next month, and that intersection is expected to open in March. Roundabout construction should then begin on the Groesbeck at Palasota intersection, with that portion of the project completed in June.

• Palasota Street Phase 2 construction began last month and expected completion is by end of the year.

• The TxDOT Raised Medians on FM 1179 construction from South College at Villa Maria through Briarcrest at Kent Street will start by end of this month, taking approximately 9 months to complete; lane closures and traffic delays are expected.

• The final public meeting for the South College Avenue Phase 1 was held on January 12th and is bidding this month.

• TxDOT will bid the FM158/William J. Bryan project this summer. The project includes raised medians, roundabouts, traffic signals, sidewalks and landscaping, and will run from Texas Ave to just past the post office. The section from the post office to Hwy 6 will be part of TxDOT’s Hwy 6 widening project.

• The design plans from the Bristol Street and Esther Blvd Drainage Improvements consultant are expected to arrive this month. ATMOS has two significant relocations of high pressure gas lines, which may delay the bid date, but the target is by early summer.

• The final plans for the Hillside Drainage and Old Oaks Storm Sewer Projects are expected this month, with a bid planned by early summer due to utility relocations and easement acquisitions.