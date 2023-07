Bryan City Councilwoman Marca Ewers-Shurtleff visits with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber about staff presentations on next year’s budget, what she is hearing from her constituents, a new trolley system, working with the City of College Station, First Friday, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

Listen to “Bryan Councilwoman Marca Ewers-Shurtleff on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.