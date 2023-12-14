Bryan City Council’s December Meeting Includes Midtown Park Items

December’s regular meeting of the Bryan city council included items involving Midtown Park.

City manager Kean Register reported a contractor is preparing to start building another road and more parking lots, which are supposed to be completed in time for next spring’s inaugural “Big Barn Dance” event.

Register also gave an update on Midtown Park’s lighted signage being built at South College and Villa Maria.

And the council unanimously awarded without public discussion two more contracts.

A $467,000 dollar contract was awarded to design a boardwalk at the water’s edge of Midtown Park lake. Construction is planned to start next spring and be completed by the end of 2024.

Final approval was given to accept a $2 million dollar grant. Combined with $2.5 million in city money, that is the funding source for what is being described as a signature playground at Midtown Park.

