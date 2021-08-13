Bryan City Councilmen Recognize Their Wives

A lighter moment wrapped up the August meeting of the Bryan city council meeting.

Mayor pro tem Buppy Simank, who was the last councilman to share in the council’s “items of community interest” agenda item, thanked his wife for her support.

That led councilman Prentiss Madison, who had spoken earlier, to wish his wife a happy anniversary.

That generated laughter, which continued after councilman Bobby Gutierrez gave a shout out to his wife.

Click below to hear the end of the August 10, 2021 Bryan city council meeting.