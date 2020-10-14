Bryan City Councilman Brent Hairston’s First Meeting Since A Motorcycle Crash In Tennessee

Bryan city councilman Brent Hairston’s participation in Tuesday’s workshop and regular meetings took place 12 days after he was injured in a motorcycle crash in Tennessee.

During the workshop meeting, Hairston joked about being a member of a new motorcycle safety board.

At the end of the second regular meeting, Hairston thanked those who wished him well after breaking three ribs.

Hairston also said the crash happened so fast, he decided that was his last motorcycle ride after 30 years.

Click below for comments from Brent Hairston during the Bryan city council workshop and second regular meeting held October 13, 2020: