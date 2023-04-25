Bryan City Council Workshop Discussion Includes Future Purchases Of Fire Engines And Financial Software

A recent daylong workshop by the Bryan city council included comments about future purchases of fire engines and financial software through the city’s capital improvements program.

Public works director Jayson Barfknecht said the replacement of a ladder truck and a fire engine have been moved up. Barfknecht said the existing ladder truck “is probably dangerous in the way that the ladder operates.”

As for the replacement of financial software, the city manager said one of the issues with the $12 million dollar project is “that you have to take your most experienced people and set them aside for, in this case at least one year, to make sure the project goes smoothly. And then it still doesn’t go smoothly.” The timing of the city discussion of replacing financial software was the week after Brazos County commissioners accepted the county treasurer’s resignation, effective June 30, due to the county’s change in financial software.

Click HERE to read and download the 93 page city of Bryan capital improvements report that was presented during the April 19, 2023 Bryan city council workshop meeting.

Click below for some comments from the April 19, 2023 Bryan city council workshop meeting.