Bryan City Council Unveils A Redevelopment Project North Of The Northgate District

The Bryan city council shows off plans for redeveloping about eight blocks north of the Northgate district into a mixed use area of housing and commercial uses that includes a boutique hotel and office space.

Acting as the city’s commerce and development board, the council’s private developer and Dallas based architect unveiled the transformation of 30 acres.

The area is generally bordered on the east by South College, to the south by the College Station city limits, to the west by Nagle Street, and to the north the Oak Terrace homeowners association.

Presentation materials showed more than 1,200 apartments, an undisclosed number of townhomes, a boutique hotel, and undisclosed retail and office space.

There is no timeline to start any construction.

The commerce and development board owns according to appraisal district records, around 30 lots. There is private ownership of more than 40 lots.

News release from the city of Bryan:

At the Sept. 12 Bryan Commerce and Development, Inc. meeting, the City of Bryan’s partners unveiled a redevelopment vision for a mixed-use destination featuring top-tier commercial and residential real estate that will also serve as a gateway to Texas A&M University and Historic Downtown Bryan.

The proposed redevelopment is located on South College Avenue across from Hensel Park, within walking distance of Century Square, and behind the Northgate Entertainment District. It is 2,200 feet from Texas A&M’s campus and less than 4 miles from Historic Downtown Bryan and Travis Bryan Midtown Park.

The City of Bryan has partnered with Lero & Associates, Inc. to acquire property, utilities and entitlements, and plan the development in order to secure a master developer to assist in creating a high-density, mixed-use community. To visualize the redevelopment, the city has partnered with OMNIPLAN, a highly qualified architecture firm.

The project will utilize one of Bryan’s most viable redevelopment opportunities, align with future growth of the community, and continue to incorporate strategic partnerships to create a captivating and prosperous master-planned development.

Developments of this magnitude can take years to have a shovel-ready site with all preliminaries completed.

Further details will unfold as the project progresses.