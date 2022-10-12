Bryan City Council Unanimously Approves The Mayor’s Request To Rename Highway 47 “John Sharp Parkway”

Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson gets unanimous support from the city council to rename Highway 47 for Texas A&M system chancellor John Sharp.

Click HERE to read and download the resolution renaming Highway 47 in Bryan “John Sharp Parkway”.

The three page resolution, which took the mayor eight minutes to read, details Sharp’s biography from growing up as the son of an oil field worker and a teacher, through his time as a Texas A&M student, to his eight positions in state government before being named chancellor of the Texas A&M system.

The end of resolution states this “will help serve to perpetuate the memory of the chancellor” “for his time-honored legacy of dedication, vision, and outstanding public service which will long benefit the citizens of the city of Bryan”.

The resolution goes on to say the naming is to acknowledge and appreciate Sharp “for leading by example, acting as an agent of change, exhibiting the highest level of innovation and exhibiting an outstanding community spirit in his service, while maintaining a superior moral character”.

The renaming also has the staff’s recommendation for approval due to Sharp’s development of the RELLIS campus and A&M expansions in the city of Bryan.

The July before Nelson was elected mayor in 2016, the Bryan city council approved a recommendation from the Brazos County historical commission to name Highway 47 Riverside Parkway.

Click below to hear comments from Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson and all six members of the city council from their October 11, 2022 meeting.

