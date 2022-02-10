Bryan City Council Tributes To Flynn Adcock

Bryan city councilmen had their first opportunity during their February 8, 2022 meeting to pay tribute to councilman Flynn Adcock, who died unexpectedly last month.

Adcock’s service to the city also included serving on the boards at BTU and the parks and recreation committee.

Mayor Andrew Nelson began with a moment of silence. That was followed by the mayor delivering the invocation, which included remarks about Adcock.

Then the mayor introduced Adcock’s wife Donna. Nelson stood in for state representative John Raney, who was sick, and presented Mrs. Adcock with a state flag that flew over the capitol.

An unscheduled nod to Adcock came after a pair of three to three votes. The mayor wished Adcock was there to break those ties.

Tributes to Flynn Adcock from those on the dais began with city manager Kean Register, followed by councilmen Buppy Simank, Brent Hairston, Bobby Gutierrez, Prentiss Madison, and Reuben Marin, and finishing with comments from Andrew Nelson.

Click below for comments from the February 8, 2022 Bryan city council meeting.

Listen to “Bryan council tributes to Flynn Adcock” on Spreaker.