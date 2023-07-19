Bryan City Council Thanks Homeowners Opposing Proposed College Station Sewer Line Going Through Their Neighborhood

The agenda for the Bryan city council meeting on July 11 included discussing the proposed College Station sewer line going through a south Bryan neighorhood.

After the council suspended meeting rules to allow remarks from the president of the Beverley Estates HOA, four council members thanked homeowners for their continued opposition.

Click below to hear comments from councilmembers James Edge, Kevin Boriskie, Marca Ewers-Shurtleff, and mayor Bobby Gutierrez.

Affected homeowners spoke during the public comment portion of the July 13 College Station city council meeting. The subject was not on the agenda, and there were no remarks from councilmembers or city staff.