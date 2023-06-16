Bryan City Council Thanks BTU For This Month’s Power Restoration Efforts

Power restoration efforts by BTU crews following severe storms this month were recognized during Tuesday’s Bryan city council meeting.

Councilman Paul Torres thanked repair crews for restoring power after he experienced an eight hour outage and assisting him getting his air conditioning turned on.

City manager Kean Register said repair crews experienced conditions that are seldom seen in attempting to reach the locations to make repairs, which took additional time and the use of grass cutting equipment and chain saws.

Torres also gave a shout out to employees of the city’s solid waste department for making 1,300 runs to collect storm debris, compared to 300 in a normal week to pick up bulky items and debris.

