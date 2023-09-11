Bryan City Council Tells Bryan Residents Who Have Questions About Their Water Service Outside The City To Contact Those Who Govern Those Water Districts

State law controls who supplies water.

Some Bryan residents have been contacting some city council members asking why they do not receive city of Bryan water.

During a special council meeting on September 5, councilman Jared Salvato and public works director Jayson Barfknecht were among those explaining during a special meeting this week about what the state calls certificates of convenience and necessity…or C-C-N’s.

Salvato and Barfknecht also said questions from the 1,700 Bryan residents served by the Wickson Creek district and less than 50 Bryan residents who get their water from the Wellborn district should contact the board who governs their district.

The council also reviewed city of Bryan water agreements with the two suburban districts, the city of College Station, and a mobile home park.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the September 5, 2023 Bryan city council meeting.

Click below to hear some comments from Jared Salvato and Jayson Barfknecht from the September 5, 2023 Bryan city council meeting.