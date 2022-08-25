Bryan City Council Tells Arts Council Of The Brazos Valley Agencies There Are No Plans To Eliminate Grant Funding

Rumors that the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley (ACBV) was not going to get grant money from the Bryan city council resulted in seven public speakers and additional audience members attending Tuesday night’s budget hearing.

Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson repeatedly confirmed through questions of chief financial officer Will Smith that the proposed fiscal year 2023 budget calls for A-C-B-V funding to continue.

Representatives of some ACBV grant funded agencies and ACBV director Sheree Boegner were not successful in swaying the council to give more money.

Boegner brought up the consequences of the Bryan council not keeping up with city funding that is proportional to what College Station is allocating.

The council unanimously approved the first reading of the fiscal year 2023 budget. Final action on the budget is scheduled for September 6.

The council’s first reading on the fiscal year 2023 tax rate is September 6 and final action is scheduled for September 13.

Click below for comments from the August 23, 2022 Bryan city council budget hearing.

