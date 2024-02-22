Bryan City Council Takes Formal Action Removing A Median From The Design Of Rebuilding South College Avenue

The Bryan city council at its February workshop meeting, accepts staff recommendations formalizing the removal of medians where South College is being rebuilt between Villa Maria and Carson.

While a continuous median is gone, the council agreed with city engineer Paul Kaspar’s recommendation to include a raised area at four intersections where pedestrians will have a place to stand while crossing South College.

Two of the raised pedestrian islands, crossing South College at Lake and Waverly Streets, there will also be a flashing signal as a warning for motorists.

The other islands will be part of roundabouts, one connecting South College to Williamson and Hollydale Drive, and a future roundabout at Carson.

The council also agreed with Kaspar to reduce the speed limit to 30 miles per hour.

The council was told rebuilding the portion of South College between Villa Maria and Dellwood, which includes new drainage and other infrastructure, is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the February 13, 2024 Bryan city council workshop meeting.

Click below to hear comments from the February 13, 2024 Bryan city council workshop meeting.