Bryan City Council Tables Action On A Proposal To Add 100 Homes In An Eastside Neighborhood

A proposal to add 100 homes to a neighborhood in east Bryan that received the unanimous support of the planning and zoning commission (P&Z) has been put on hold by the city council.

That’s after three neighboring homeowners appealed the P&Z recommendation to proceed with a conditional use permit in the Oakmont neighborhood. Two of the homeowners appeared at the December 12th council meeting and said the additional homes would eliminate a wooded area that the developer said would stay.

The council unanimously adopted the idea that was expressed by Marca Ewers-Shurtleff.

Councilman Jared Salvato said they had to give some consideration to the existing homeowners.

Mayor Bobby Gutierrez, who was the first to suggest contacting the Oakmont developer about the possibility of a compromise, told the homeowners who attended the meeting that “if you want that (land) to be woods forever, then you probably need to buy it.”

The council’s vote was to postpone action for two meetings.

