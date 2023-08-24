Bryan City Council Settles On New Water Tower Graphics After Two Months Of Meetings

August 24, 2023 Bill Oliver
Screen shots of images from the city of Bryan of what the city council decided will be on the new water tower off Chick Lane north of West Villa Maria.
The Bryan city council discussed for two months, what will be on the city’s new water tower on Chick Lane off West Villa Maria.

Click HERE to see and download what the council selected to display the phrase “Bryan Texas” which includes a red star.

Click HERE to see and download what the council selected to display “Birthplace of Aggieland”.

Click HERE to see and download all the options that the council considered.

Click below to hear comments from the August 22, 2023 Bryan city council meeting about the selection process.

Listen to “Bryan city council settles on logos of new water tower after two months of meetings” on Spreaker.