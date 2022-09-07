Bryan City Council Sets Fiscal Year 2023’s Property Tax Rate On A Compromise Vote

A Bryan city council majority sets the fiscal year 2023 property tax rate on a compromise vote.

Following a 45 minute discussion, there was a six to one vote approving a decrease of one-half cent.

Four members initially wanted no change in the property tax rate…Reuben Marin, Prentiss Madison, James Edge, and Buppy Simank.

Two members initially wanted a one cent decrease…Andrew Nelson and Bobby Gutierrez.

Brent Hairston remained committed to a tax rate decrease of one cent because the city has excess revenue this year of $8 million dollars.

Five votes were required to avoid a more than three cent decrease in the property tax rate. City manager Kean Register said that would have resulted in layoffs, no pay raises which would have led other city employees to leave, and no funding for capital improvement projects.

