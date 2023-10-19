Bryan City Council Sells Former Nutrabolt Corporate Headquarters Building

November marks three years since the Bryan city council purchased a former corporate office building in the biocorridor.

Last week (October 10), the council without discussion approved the sale of the former Nutrabolt headquarters to a defense contractor.

Background information from the city of Bryan stated that the purchaser, Blue Forge Alliance, was one of the tenants in the building, where the city leased space to multiple start up companies.

Mayor Bobby Gutierrez talked during his last visit on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs about how Blue Forge is involved in the production of submarines.

City documents do not disclose the sales price to Blue Forge.

In November 2020, the city council, acting as the Bryan commerce and development board, paid more than $2.7 million dollars for the 27,000 square foot building and eight acres of land.

There was no council discussion before a unanimous vote where the sales price was not disclosed.