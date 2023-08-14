Bryan City Council Receives Updates On New Gateway Monument Signs And Traffic Signals

Last April, the Bryan city council awarded a $336,000 dollar construction contract for gateway monument signs at two locations. City manager Kean Register told the council during the August 8 meeting that construction will start in September on the monument signs that will welcome motorists on Highway 21 between OSR and Highway 47, and Highway 6 south of OSR. Completion is expected in early 2024.

Register also updated the council on a pair of traffic signal projects. Switching signals on Texas in the downtown area is ahead of schedule. Once a new signal is activated at Texas and 27th, the signal at Texas and 26th will be removed. All that is supposed to happen this fall.

And in the next few weeks, Register said a new traffic signal at Texas and Old Hearne Road will be activated.

