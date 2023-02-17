Bryan City Council Receives The Police Department’s Annual Traffic Stop Racial Profiling Report

Four new members of the Bryan city council received their first police department racial profiling report during this month’s meeting.

Consultant Eric Fritsch reported in less than two percent of 14,000 BPD traffic stops, the officer knew the driver’s race before the stop.

Fritsch said the state requires taking the percentage of traffic stops by race and comparing that with the city’s population.

Drivers in 38 percent of the stops were White, which makes up 40 percent of the city’s population. 36 percent of BPD’s traffic stops involved Hispanic drivers, which makes up 39 percent of the city’s population. 24 percent of BPD’s traffic stops involved Black drivers, which makes up 15 percent of the city’s population.

Fritsch said last year, BPD received three profiling complaints. All three came from the same person. And in all three cases, those complaints were unfounded.

Click HERE to read and download Eric Fritsch’s presentation materials that were given during the February 7, 2023 Bryan city council meeting.

Click below for some comments from Eric Fritsch during the February 7, 2023 Bryan city council meeting.