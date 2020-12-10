Bryan City Council Receives Staff Update On Broadband Internet Proposal

Before 75 percent of Bryan city voters approved an amendment to the city charter supporting a city owned broadband service, city employees were investigating that idea.

What has been done so far, was presented during a city council workshop on Tuesday.

Chief information officer Bernie Acre says a survey completed by council members and the BTU board will go out to Bryan residents next month.

The BTU board and city council will be asked next April whether to move ahead.

Acre said if the council approves, the fastest the first customers would have access to the service is 18 to 24 months. The fastest that it would be available city-wide would be five years and the build out at a “good pace” would be ten years.

Chief financial officer Joe Hegwood said the estimated cost would be between $125 million and $180 million dollars.

