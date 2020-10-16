Bryan City Council Receives October’s Capital Project Update

Tuesday’s Bryan city council meeting included the October capital projects update from city manager Kean Register.

From Bryan city manager Kean Register:

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS

• The Midtown Park traffic signals were installed for the Bomber/Villa Maria intersection, and they will remain in flash mode until the entrance to the park is opened to the public.

• Construction on Midtown Park-Phase 1C-Travis Fields Reconstruction is underway, focusing on parking areas and utility installation with completion anticipated by May. Over the next few months, work will begin to transition to some of the building components and the layout of the fields will become more noticeable.

• The contractor for the Midtown Park-Pond Earthwork began excavating the lake in late September, over 280 loads of material have been removed from the lake thus far, and this work will continue for the next year.

• Woodville Road Construction is approximately 40% complete, and the roundabout at Woody and Earl Rudder Freeway is open, with another roundabout at Old Hearne still to be constructed. All sanitary sewer has been installed and all waterlines should be installed by the end of this month.

• Staff is implementing traffic control on Palasota Street in anticipation of construction beginning by the end of the month.

• The Texas Avenue Reconstruction Project Phase 1 design was accelerated due to the need for storm sewer improvements in order to support the Old Hearne Road Project, which is nearing design completion and currently scheduled with TXDOT to bid in the spring. Public outreach efforts for the remainder of the Texas Avenue Corridor should begin in the next few months, primarily utilizing zoom meetings with property owners as was done with the Phase 1 portion. The remainder of the project design will continue to progress through 2021.

• Preliminary design for Bristol and Esther drainage improvements is under way.

• Final easement and land acquisition for the Still Creek Culvert Replacement Project is underway.

• The William J. Bryan Improvements project is expected to be let by TxDOT as early as April but could be delayed, pending right of way and easement acquisition. BTU is currently under construction relocating their facilities from overhead to underground.

• The William J Bryan Telecom Conversion Project is expected to bid in late fall. Frontier has requested additional design work be performed by the design consultant, and Suddenlink has expressed interest to utilize the same design firm, but to date has not signed a design contract to relocate their facilities.

• The schematic design phase of the South College Avenue Reconstruction Project is underway.

PARKS AND POOLS

• The Edgewater Park ribbon cutting is scheduled for Thursday, October 22nd, at 4 p.m.