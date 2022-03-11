Bryan City Council Receives March Capital Projects Update

The March capital projects update given at Tuesday’s Bryan city council meeting included the upcoming arrival of long delayed lighting at the new Midtown Park in the area of the Big Shots complex.

Deputy city manager Hugh Walker also says the shared use path at the new park is nearing completion. One issue is the backorder of lights and another is finishing a bridge.

Walker also previewed next week’s meeting of the parks and recreation advisory board, which includes an update on the future replacement of playground structures.

That was part of this week’s city council monthly update on capital projects from deputy city manager Hugh Walker.

Walker also reported about the recent planting of 50 trees at two parks, with the expectation of some being transplanted at Camelot Park in memory of the late councilman Flynn Adcock.

Walker said renovation construction contracts for the Phillips Events Center are being finalized. Contractors are expected to start work no later than April 1.

Click below for Hugh Walker’s report during the March 8, 2022 Bryan city council meeting.

Information from the Bryan city manager’s office:

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS

• Legends Event Center contractors have been working on mechanical systems (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, building steel, and painting of the red iron rafters over the court floor. The insulated panels on the rear of the building are complete, with the exception of the windows. Site work is being done on the northwest end of the building for the parking lots. The front parking lot of the Legends Event Center has been poured and is about 80% complete, and the slab-on-grade inside the Center is complete.

• The Travis Fields Reconstruction contractor has approximately 20 items remaining on the final punchlist, with current estimates of acceptance of the project by the end of the month.

• The street lights for the access drive into Big Shots are expected to arrive this month.

• The Midtown Park Shared Use Path concrete construction work is substantially complete, with remaining issues being the slab span bridge and backordered light poles.

• The Midtown Blvd Extension construction is anticipated to be completed by May, pending weather delays. Most of the roadway is installed from the roundabout at Williamson Drive to the arch culvert over the creek. Backfill of the arch culvert has begun and work should start on the roadway over the culvert connecting to the roundabout at the Big Shots access drive. Work continues on various sections of the sidewalk.

• The remaining section of road as part of the Coulter Drive Reconstruction project is under construction from Cavitt Avenue to South College Avenue, pending completion in April. The TXDOT contractor is coming back by end of the summer to finish up the remaining sidewalk work.

• Weather allowing, the Hole 18 bridge replacement at the City Course will start this week with estimated completion in May.

• The Briar Creek Channel Replacement at City Course is to begin next week, and is estimated for completion in June.

• The Palasota Drive and Beck Street intersection has most of the concrete roundabout poured. Brick work in the truck apron is remaining prior to reopening this intersection to traffic later this month. Work will begin on the roundabout at the Groesbeck Street at Palasota Drive intersection this week, and project completion is anticipated in July

• Palasota Drive Phase 2 Project construction has begun and should be completed by the end of this year.

• As part of the W. J. Bryan project, utility relocation of City overhead fiber and some Suddenlink fiber to underground should begin next week and completed by the end of the summer.

• The TXDOT Raised Medians Project on FM1179 (or Villa Maria Road) construction begins this month. The limits of this project include the intersection of South College Avenue and Villa Maria Road through the curve of Villa Maria at Briarcrest Drive ending at the intersection of Briarcrest and Kent Street. Lane closures and traffic delays are expected.

• Discussions with property owners along South College Avenue are occurring prior to finalization of construction plans, and the acquisition of the land for the detention pond is still underway. Once these items are complete, the project will release for bid, likely in May. The overall project is estimated to be complete in early 2024.

PARKS AND POOLS UPDATE

• The Phillips Event Center renovation construction contracts are being finalized, with contractors likely mobilizing no later than April 1st to begin renovation/construction of the facility. The renovation is expected to take twelve (12) months.

• The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will receive information at their March 15th meeting regarding replacing six playground structures at the following parks: Henderson, Castle Heights, Ibarra, Austin’s Colony, and Shirewood, with Greenbrier Park expecting to receive a new unit.

• On March 1st, the City received approximately 25 live oak and 25 pecan 5-gallon trees from the Bryan’s Lion Club via the Apache Corporation Tree Grant Program. Trees were planted in Henderson Park and BRAC, with the expectation of transplanting several to Camelot Park in memory of former Councilmember Adcock.

• The Blue Bunny Breakfast and Egg Hunt free event is Saturday, April 9th from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Bryan Regional Athletic Complex (BRAC).

• For more information about the Egg Hunt, and other Park and Recreation programs, along with other events, visit bryantx.gov and page down to The Calendar.