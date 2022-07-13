Bryan City Council Receives July’s Capital Projects Report

The Bryan city council’s July meeting included the following report on capital projects and upcoming events from deputy city manager Hugh Walker:

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS

• Legends Event Center construction crews continue to lay brick on the masonry portions of the exterior; masonry work should be completed by mid-July. One-half of the HVAC system was recently turned on to allow the maple wood court floor to become acclimated to the humidity in a climate-controlled environment. The wood court floors should be completed in October. Currently, the anticipated Final Completion date is December 2.

• The Midtown Blvd Extension construction is wrapping up, with estimated completion by end of this month.

• Construction on the Briar Creek Channel Replacement at the City Course is underway and expected for completion this month.

• Construction has begun on Old Hearne Road Phase 1, with project limits from Wilhelm to Texas Ave, and should be finished by end of 2023.

• Palasota Street Phase 2 construction is underway and will be complete by the end of the year.

• The TXDOT Texas Avenue Phase 1 project has commenced, but extensive lead times for certain materials exist. The project limits are from Old Hearne Road to 15th Street, and includes the Highway 21 intersection redesign, and the new signal at Hwy 21 and Waco Street.

• Utility relocation of City overhead fiber and some Suddenlink fiber to underground is underway as part of the William Joel Bryan Parkway (FM158) Utility Relocation Project.

• TXDOT has bid and selected the contractor for the FM158 project; construction is to begin this fall and extend through Fall 2024. The project includes raised medians, roundabouts, traffic signals, sidewalks and landscaping; project limits are from Texas Ave to just past the east Post Office. The section of FM 158 from the Post Office to SH6 is included in TXDOT’s SH6 widening project.

• The E 29th Street Traffic Signal Replacement contractor is scheduled to begin construction activities in early August and could be complete by the end of 2022. The two locations are at Carter Creek Parkway and at Broadmoor Drive.

• Staff is awaiting Union Pacific RR executive on the needed agreements to work within the Right-of-Way so work can begin on the Railroad Quiet Zone Project.

PARKS AND POOLS UPDATE

• July is the nation’s Parks and Recreation Month.

• The Drive-In Movie event is Friday, July 15th from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Bryan Regional Athletic Complex (BRAC). The cost is $5 per vehicle with gates opening at 6:00 p.m. and the movie (Back to the Future) showing at dusk.

• On Friday, July 29th from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., teens entering 9th grade to seniors (i.e., high schoolers) have an all-access late night at the Bryan Aquatic Center (BAC – 3100 Oak Ridge Drive). The cost is $10 per person with games, activities, and food being provided.

• Bryan pet owners have an opportunity to receive free rabies vaccines and microchips for their pets on Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to Noon at Sadie Thomas Park.

Click below to hear comments from Hugh Walker during the July 13, 2022 Bryan city council meeting.