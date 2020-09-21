Bryan City Council Receives BTU Pandemic Customer Service Update

As the pandemic continues, fewer BTU electric customers are in jeopardy of being disconnected.

Customer operations division manager Vicki Reim told the Bryan city council earlier this month the number of accounts with past due balances has dropped from 21 hundred to just below four hundred.

Reim said before the pandemic, BTU had between five and ten customers on payment arrangements. As of September 2, that number was 276.

Reim also told the council that money from outside organizations remains available to assist BTU customers.

Between May and August, Reim said 16 organizations provided more than $524,000 dollars that went to more than 2,800 hundred accounts.

The amount of money BTU was owed on July 15th was $700,000 dollars. As of September 2, the amount owed was $108,000.

