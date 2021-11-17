Bryan City Council Questions TxDOT Plans To Build Raised Medians Along Texas Avenue

The Bryan city council is told that raised medians have cut the crash rates by two-thirds in College Station along University and on Texas between Deacon and Harvey Mitchell.

That was among the reasons a median will be built along Texas between Highway 21 and University.

During a recent discussion about the $31 million dollar project, two councilmen had objections.

Bobby Gutierrez, who has a business at Texas and Coulter, says restricting left turns will decrease property values.

He is also concerned about the Texas Department of Transportation taking away or reducing curb cuts for vehicles getting in and out of business parking lots.

Gutierrez joined Flynn Adcock, who was concerned about semis and delivery vehicles driving through residential neighborhoods because those drivers won’t be able to make left turns off Texas and/or from side streets to Texas.

Public comments about the Bryan median project are being taken during a TxDOT virtual meeting on December 8.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the November 9, 2021 Bryan city council meeting.

Click below for comments from the November 9, 2021 Bryan city council meeting. Speakers include Bobby Gutierrez, Flynn Adcock, Debbie Albert of the Texas A&M Transportation Institute, and Bryan city engineer Paul Kaspar.

