Bryan City Council Purchases New Fire Department Vehicles After Receiving An Update On BFD’s Community Paramedic Program

The August regular meeting of the Bryan city council votes included purchasing two vehicles for the fire department.

Fire chief Richard Giusti says a SUV is replacing a model with 90,000 miles that was used to start the department’s new community paramedic program.

That led into an update on the paramedic program, which responds to non-emergency medical calls instead of sending an ambulance and a fire engine. Giusti said the current community paramedic vehicle is making more runs than the ambulance at BFD’s station five.

More than half of the $102,000 dollar cost is to comply with requirements on how to equip the vehicle.

Giusti also said the SUV and a new pickup truck will be equipped for other fire department functions.

Most of the cost of the pickup truck, which is also $102,000 dollars, will be picked up by a federal grant. It will be used, according to background information from the city, by BFD’s training division, rescue response, and wildland fire response.

