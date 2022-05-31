Bryan City Council Purchases More Than $600,000 Dollars Of Arcade Games For The Midtown Park Events Center

May 30, 2022 Bill Oliver
Image from the city of Bryan of the exterior design of the Midtown Park sports and events center as presented to the city council on November 23, 2020.
The Bryan city council approves buying more than $600,000 dollars of arcade games into the new Midtown Park events center.

Special projects director Frank Clark told the council during this month’s meeting that 2,700 square feet is reserved for 40 games that are scheduled to be installed at the Legends center this September.

Clark said according to the outside management company running the center for the council, the arcade games will generate more than $2 million dollars in its first five years of operation…paying off the cost of the games in slightly less than two years.

The center will also have virtual reality and e-sports games.

Click HERE to read and download background information from the May 17, 2022 Bryan city council meeting.

Click below to hear comments from Frank Clark during the May 17, 2022 Bryan city council meeting.

 

From the city of Bryan, a partial list of arcade games purchased for the Midtown Park events center during the May 17, 2022 city council meeting.
