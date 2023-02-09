Bryan City Council Postpones Action On Rezoning Request For A Westside “Resort” Housing Project

Bryan city council members expressed their interest during Tuesday’s meeting to a proposed resort housing project on the city’s west side.

But all five members in attendance were not ready to approve rezoning to build small homes and one story condos on 34 acres along Villa Maria between The Traditions and Highway 47.

Developer Thomas Sitton of The Woodlands said he wants to attract buyers who don’t want to stay in hotels or Air BnB’s.

Sitton also said he has support from those in charge of The Traditions.

Mayor Bobby Gutierrez, who made the motion to delay action for an indefinite period, brought up wanting homes built in a higher price range that is not available in Bryan.

Councilmembers also expressed concern about the proximity of the proposed project to a new zoning district that was approved last year along Highway 47 that includes a retail component.

Click HERE to read and download background information from the February 7, 2023 Bryan city council meeting.

Click HERE to read and download the staff report from the February 7, 2023 Bryan city council meeting.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials shown during the February 7, 2023 Bryan city council meeting.

Click below to hear some of the comments from the February 7, 2023 Bryan city council meeting.